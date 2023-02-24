Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on STN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.