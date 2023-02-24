Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on STN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.
Stantec Price Performance
STN stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
