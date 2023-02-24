Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:STN traded up C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$78.85. 246,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,862. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.70.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

