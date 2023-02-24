Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Rachel Ruggeri Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rachel Ruggeri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.