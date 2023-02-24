STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $130.49 million and $90,863.38 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00428806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.75 or 0.28405770 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

