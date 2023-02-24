Status Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $116.06 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00043008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00217441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,080.34 or 1.00058946 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02997023 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,534,707.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.