Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $120.96 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Status has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $120.96 million and $7.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00043942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00216703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02997023 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,534,707.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

