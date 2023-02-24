Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

