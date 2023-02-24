Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Steadfast Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.
About Steadfast Group
Recommended Stories
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.