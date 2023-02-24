Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Down 1.8%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 105,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 145,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Steakholder Foods from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods ( NASDAQ:STKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steakholder Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Steakholder Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

