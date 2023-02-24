Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.22.

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.10. The company had a trading volume of 292,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.84. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

