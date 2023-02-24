Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.14. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.