Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.14. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
