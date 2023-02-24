Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 4,132 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stepan Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCL opened at $104.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

