Steve Sanghi Purchases 16,700 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75, a PEG ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

About Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

