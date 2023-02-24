Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.62. 493,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.