Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Board

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

