Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,867.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,486 shares of company stock worth $157,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $11,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

