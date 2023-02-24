StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

