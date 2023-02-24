StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

