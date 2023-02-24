StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.81. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

