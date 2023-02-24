StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
