StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

