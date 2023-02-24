StockNews.com Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 1,932,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,372. The stock has a market cap of $946.36 million, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.