StockNews.com Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $495,541.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $894,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

