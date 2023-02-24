Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $189.55 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $189.55 million and $42.74 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

