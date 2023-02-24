STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $92.79 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. STP has a market capitalization of $92.79 million and $43.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00042752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00218292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,152.62 or 0.99993625 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.050723 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $10,373,878.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.