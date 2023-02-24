Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $96.43 million and $19.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.24 or 0.06892639 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00081816 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028938 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028013 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,440,539 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
