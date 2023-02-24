Streamr Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $33.92 million and $4.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

