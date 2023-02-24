Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stride by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after buying an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 131,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,431. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

