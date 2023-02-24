Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of RGR opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

