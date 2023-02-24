Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.99. Subaru shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 19,493 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FUJHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Subaru Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

