Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.99. Subaru shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 19,493 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on FUJHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.59.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.
