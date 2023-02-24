Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 230,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

