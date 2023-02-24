Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SUI traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,763. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,168,000 after purchasing an additional 267,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.