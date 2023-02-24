Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.26. The stock had a trading volume of 258,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

