Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Major Shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 5,250,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 312,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.