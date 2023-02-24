Sunland Group Limited (SDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.
Sunland Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
About Sunland Group
