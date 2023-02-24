Sunland Group Limited (SDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Sunland Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Get Sunland Group alerts:

About Sunland Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.