Sunland Group Limited (SDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDGGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Sunland Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

About Sunland Group

(Get Rating)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

Read More

Dividend History for Sunland Group (ASX:SDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.