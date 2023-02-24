Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 7th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Supremex Price Performance

TSE SXP traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.55. 62,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,005. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Supremex has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price target on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Further Reading

