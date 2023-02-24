sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $50.17 million and $2.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,316,346 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

