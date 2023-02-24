Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Sells $28,801.90 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

