Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Sells $28,801.90 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sweetgreen Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of SG stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
