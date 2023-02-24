Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.4 %

SG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $43,330.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $248,886 in the last ninety days. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

