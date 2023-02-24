Symbio Holdings Limited (SYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.

Symbio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Symbio Company Profile

Symbio Holdings Limited provides communication services to software companies, telecom providers, and enterprise customers in Australia and Internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Communications Platform as a Service, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom as a Service.

