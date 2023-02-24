Symbio Holdings Limited (SYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.
Symbio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Symbio Company Profile
