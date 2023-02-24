Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $262.75 million and approximately $50.49 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

