Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.92 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,702,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.