Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $360.84. 219,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,053. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,736 shares of company stock worth $20,146,571. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

