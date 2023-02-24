Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,233. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

