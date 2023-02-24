Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,233. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

