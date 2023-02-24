Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $145.15 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00571764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00177079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

