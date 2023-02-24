Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 12,506 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.16% of American Woodmark worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 21,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $953.66 million, a PE ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

