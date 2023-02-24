Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 7,434 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Curtiss-Wright worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.74. 37,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

