Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 17,325 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,424,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 1,571,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Shares of LXP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 545,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.