Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.68% of Visteon worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $168.40.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

