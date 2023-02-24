Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.15. The stock had a trading volume of 220,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

