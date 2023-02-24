Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Stifel Financial worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after buying an additional 801,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. 91,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

