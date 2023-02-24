Systematic Financial Management LP Has $25.05 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. First Merchants accounts for about 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,248. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

